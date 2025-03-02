There’s no way to sugarcoat what transpired in the cryptocurrency market in the past week. Take bitcoin, for example. It challenged the $100,000 level on February 21 but slumped by over twenty grand in the following week to dump to a three-month low of $78,000 last Friday, February 28.

Although it managed to recover some ground and stood above $83,000 when the month ended, it still made it the worst February in over a decade in terms of price performance. Quite the unexpected development, given February’s solid relationship with BTC.

The reasons behind this correction are still debated, but most experts blame it on Trump’s controversial economic and political moves, which include tariffs on numerous countries as well as a rather unexpected approach in the Russia-Ukraine war.

The danger of this uncertainty still looms, and it could result in price crashes; however, there are some positive signs for BTC after the weekly sell-off that could suggest a rebound and target the six-digit territory.

BTC Whales Back Accumulating

Whales and ETF buyers are the two leading cohorts of BTC investors at the forefront of the recent sell-offs. The net outflows from the US-based spot Bitcoin ETFs skyrocketed with a violent streak that saw more than $3.5 billion being pulled out of the funds within two weeks at one point.

Whales, which are of particular significance to the market due to their ability to move the underlying asset with massive purchases or sales, disposed of millions worth of BTC within days.

However, both saw some initial positive signs. The ETFs registered nearly $100 million in net inflows on Friday, thus breaking the adverse streak, while Ali Martinez said 34,600 BTC (valued at $2.941 billion at current prices) was moved to accumulation wallets.

RSI and Realized Loss

The second signal indicating a bullish recovery in the near future is the on-chain traders’ realized loss margin. The metric historically hints at a rebound when it goes below -12%, which wasn’t the case a few days ago when BTC dropped to around $82,000.

However, the decline to $78,000 pushed the metric to -14%, which now means that history will be challenged again.

#Bitcoin $BTC historically rebounds when the on-chain trader realized loss margin hits -12%. Right now, it’s at -14%! pic.twitter.com/Qjkdijc3jY — Ali (@ali_charts) March 2, 2025

Lastly, Martinez brought the Relative Strength Index, which tracks whether the underlying asset is overbought or oversold. If it drops below 30, it suggests an oversold state, which is currently the case for BTC, with the metric going to 24. Once again, history is at play.

Historically, when the daily RSI drops below 30, #Bitcoin $BTC tends to rebound. Right now, it’s sitting at 24! pic.twitter.com/5o3m7HlgIj — Ali (@ali_charts) March 1, 2025