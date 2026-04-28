3 Binance Updates for XRP and Other Altcoin Traders: Details

Here are the latest listings and delistings announced by the exchange.

Rarely does a week pass without the world’s largest cryptocurrency exchange introducing some kind of platform adjustments.

Most recently, it added new trading pairs to one of its sections, but removed numerous others that no longer meet the necessary criteria.

The Latest Updates

Binance included AVNT/U, BIO/U, CHIP/U, KAT/U, CHIP/USD1, and XAUT/USD1 on Cross Margin. At the same time, it warned users to adopt “stringent risk management” when dealing with these pairs since new additions tend to be volatile.

The effort is once again centered predominantly on United Stables (U) – a stablecoin launched in late 2025 and pegged to the American dollar. The exchange has been consistently expanding its support for the token, opening trading for XRP/U, SUI/U, ASTER/U, and PAXG/U on Binance Spot in February. A month later, it added the pairs AVAX/U, LINK/U, LTC/U, PAXG/U, and ZEC/U. Four weeks ago, APT/U, ENA/U, FET/U, NIGHT/U, TRUMP/U, WLD/U, and TRUMP/USD1 were included to the Cross Margin program.

Binance has a reputation for strictly monitoring all listed pairs on its platform and delisting those that don’t comply with the required standards. Based on its most recent review, it decided to say goodbye to the spot trading pairs BAND/BTC, BAT/BTC, BREV/BTC, NEO/BTC, ROSE/BTC, SOLV/BNB, and TFUEL/BTC.

Those will become unavailable in May, and the company recommended that users adjust or cancel their spot trading bots in advance to prevent possible losses.

Additionally, the exchange will remove the cross-margin and isolated margin pairs TRX/ETH, LINK/ETH, WLD/BTC, HBAR/BTC, and DOT/BTC on the same date.

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“Binance Margin will close users’ positions, conduct an automatic settlement, and cancel all pending orders on the aforementioned cross and isolated margin pairs. These pairs will then be removed from Binance Margin,” the announcement reads.

The Previous Changes

The aforementioned amendments failed to trigger any substantial volatility in the involved cryptocurrencies, which is rather normal given that Binance is only adding or removing trading pairs. It is a completely different story, though, when it decides to cut ties with a digital asset entirely

Earlier this month, Dego Finance (DEGO), DENT (DENT), and TrueFi (TRU) collapsed by double digits after the company terminated all services with them. Prior to that, Beefy.Finance (BIFI), FunToken (FUN), FIO Protocol (FIO), Orchid (OXT), Measurable Data Token (MDT), and Wanchain (WAN) also experienced a similar price crash after they became unavailable to users.

Reactions of that type are fairly normal because Binance is a crypto behemoth, and withdrawing backing usually leads to reduced liquidity, reputational damage, and potential panic among investors.