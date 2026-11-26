"All three altcoins beat the market, but I wouldn’t treat them as the same trade," Martinez said.

The cryptocurrency market staged a recovery over the past 24 hours, yet the conditions remain bearish after a prolonged period of substantial declines.

Popular analyst Ali Martinez outlined three standout winners amid the turmoil, suggesting they could pump even more under the right circumstances.

NIGHT and VVV

He started his analysis with Midnight (NIGHT), a token closely connected to Cardano’s ecosystem, whose price is up 25% on a monthly scale and currently worth almost $0.05 (per CoinGecko). According to Martinez, it has been trading inside a channel since early October and was recently rejected near $0.052.

This makes the aforementioned level crucial, and a sustained close above could open the door to a rise toward $0.07. “While NIGHT remains inside the channel, I’m watching its mid-range near $0.044 for support,” he added.

His second cryptocurrency in focus is Venice Token (VVV), which has spiked by nearly 20% in the past week to reach almost $28. Martinez said that despite the jump, its descending-channel setup suggests the rally could extend toward $32 before a larger correction.

“That’s the upside level I’m watching; not a reason to assume the move will continue without a pullback,” he said.

VVV has been trending lately due to ecosystem advancements announced by the team and endorsements from popular figures like Arthur Hayes. Earlier this month, the co-founder of BitMEX picked the token as one of the four that could explode before the AI bubble ends, setting $40 as a target. Later, Lookonchain said he has even invested in VVV, purchasing 15,000 units.

Warning for PIEVERSE

Martinez concluded his analysis with the AI-related PIEVERSE, which is the best-performing cryptocurrency in the top 100 today (November 26). It has exploded by almost 40% daily, surpassing $4.

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The analyst noted that PIEVERSE has skyrocketed by over 400% since the TD Sequential flashed a buy signal on October 22. However, he warned that the same indicator is now favoring the bears.

“If profit-taking picks up, I’m watching for a correction toward $2.60 or even $1.85,” Martinez stated.

In conclusion, he argued that all three altcoins defy the prolonged bear market, but he wouldn’t treat them as the same trade.