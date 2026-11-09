3 Altcoins That Can Dump Hard in the Short Term: Analyst

One of the cryptocurrencies that could be in huge trouble is HYPE.

Instead of rebounding after Friday’s correction, the cryptocurrency market endured another wave of selling, dragging many popular altcoins into deep red territory.

Hyperliquid (HYPE) and Ondo (ONDO) were not spared, and analyst Ali Martinez suggested they could slip even further soon. Quant (QNT) is among the few tokens posting some gains today (November 9), yet the X user believes it may also be gearing up for a collapse.

Ready to Dump?

According to Martinez, HYPE appears to be slipping below the rectangle structure where it has consolidated for the last two months. He claimed that $75 is the key battleground for bulls, as failure to recover that level could pave the way for a drop to $64 and even $53.

Earlier this month, the analyst touched on HYPE again, saying a sustained 12-hour close below the $76-$78 range might be followed by a plunge to $59. The asset dropped far under that zone, currently trading around $72 (per CoinGecko).

Martinez’s second token in focus was ONDO, arguing that it sits at “a critical point.” In his view, the cryptocurrency seems to be breaking below the rising channel that has guided its price since the start of 2026.

“A sustained move below $0.35 would confirm the loss of support and open the door to $0.26 or even $0.19 if selling accelerates,” he predicted.

As of press time, ONDO is hovering around the depicted level, down 11% on a weekly basis and 30% over the past month.

Last but not least, the analyst examined QNT, one of the few cryptocurrencies in green territory today. It currently trades at $200, up 1% in the past 24 hours. Martinez noted that QNT hasn’t broken down yet, but appears to be consolidating inside a symmetrical triangle.

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“I’m waiting for a four-hour close below $190. That would confirm the bearish break I’m watching and put $160 as the next target for QNT,” he concluded.

Don’t Panic?

Bitcoin’s recent condition, and that of most major altcoins, is undoubtedly concerning and could dampen hopes among crypto investors and enthusiasts who have been waiting for a bull run for a long time.

X user Max Crypto, however, spotted a potentially positive signal amid the chaos. The analyst said the total market capitalization of all altcoins has started forming the same structure that led to “huge rallies” in 2021 and 2024.