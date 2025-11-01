3 AIs With Big Price Predictions for Ripple (XRP) in November: Answers Could Shock You

October was a painful month for most, but can XRP turn the tables around in November?

October is behind us, and despite its positive history, the market didn’t enjoy most of it. In fact, aside from the early rallies that resulted in new ATHs for BTC and BNB, the rest of the month was mostly bearish, with massive price crashes and overall negative sentiment.

Now, though, all eyes are on November as the bulls hope for a comeback. We decided to focus on XRP in this article, which tumbled below $1 on Binance during the October 10 massacre, and asked ChatGPT, Grok, and Perplexity about the token’s potential in the following 30 days.

Mildly Bullish, Says ChatGPT

After the painful October, OpenAI’s solution refrained from making any big bullish predictions for November, indicating that it’s “mildly bullish” on the asset’s upcoming price performance. Its base case puts XRP somewhere around $2.70 and $3.40, while the less likely bullish scenario envisions a massive surge to a new all-time high above $3.80. However, it admitted that numerous factors need to align, such as ETF approval and launch, overall crypto market resurgance, and better macro perspective.

It also highlighted a bearish case, in which XRP slides below $2.00 once again. Such a correction could take place if the ETF listings face another delay and investors continue to flock to risk-off assets.

“Seasonality/regime. November is often constructive for crypto (not guaranteed), and BTC leads risk appetite; if BTC firms, XRP beta usually benefits,” said ChatGPT.

Favorable Month Ahead

Perplexity and Grok were more bullish on the asset, mostly basing their views on historical performances. After all, data from Cryptorank shows that November has been XRP’s best month, with an average gain of 88%, followed by December (69.6%).

Even if we rewind the clocks to November 2024, we can easily see a massive triple-digit surge after the US presidential elections and the promise of a friendlier administration and clearer regulations. XRP posted a mind-blowing 281.7% surge, which has only been topped by the 531.9% rally in November 2013. However, it’s hard to compare the market state now and back then.

“Despite some bearish years in the past, November tends to be a statistically favorable month for XRP investors due to this recurring pattern,” said Perplexity.

Grok noted that XRP is testing the key resistance at $2.60-$2.70 at the start of November, which could open the door for a surge to $3.00 if broken to the upside. However, a potential denial could result in an immediate retracement below $2.40. As such, it determined that the current level is crucial for XRP’s performance in November, and outlined a $3.50 price tag as a realistic target if it falls.

