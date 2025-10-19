3 AIs Speculate on Pi Network Price Predictions for the Week Ahead

It’s safe to say that the launch of Pi Network’s native token has hit quite a few roadblocks, as the asset peaked at just under $3.00 days after it officially began trading but tumbled by more than 93% in the following months to an all-time low of $0.172 marked last weekend.

Although it tried to recover some ground in the following days, the Friday market-wide correction pushed it south once again, and it is currently fighting to stay above $0.20. Here’s what ChatGPT, Grok, and Gemini predict about its performance in the week ahead.

What’s Next for PI?

From a top 20 altcoin by market cap to barely remaining in the largest 80 club, PI has experienced its fair share of price collapses. Unfortunately for the Pi Network investor base, the three AIs did not give much hope for the asset’s performance in the following seven days. However, this might not be entirely its fault, as the entire market has been struggling for over a week now.

In terms of technical markers, Grok noted that the first line of defense for PI is the recent all-time low at around $0.17-$0.18. If that support is breached, there are no historical levels that can support it on the way down. On the more positive side, though, it said that the RSI is heavily oversold (well below 30), which could result in a “short-term relief rally.”

However, PI needs to see some more (buying) volume, as the current weak levels display “low speculative interest.” According to Gemini, PI can initiate a more substantial rebound only if it reclaims the first key resistance zones at $0.22 and $0.24, where it was rejected earlier this week.

Still Bears’ Country

ChatGPT was predominantly bearish on PI’s short-term price performance. It asserted that the adverse price moves are likely to continue in the following days, putting a 60% chance for a bearish continuation.

“If $0.20 fails to hold, sellers could push PI toward a new low between $0.15–$0.17. Thin liquidity means even small sell orders can trigger sharp dips.”

Consequently, the chances for a quick rebound are lower – somewhere around 25% to 30%, while a price stabilization and consolidation at these levels have a 15% probability, according to the OpenAI solution.

You may also like:

“Expect continued weakness and possible new lows before any meaningful rebound. Without fresh momentum or external listings, PI will likely trade between $0.17–$0.23 next week, reflecting a fragile and speculative market phase,” ChatGPT noted at the end.