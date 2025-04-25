TL;DR

The XRP army continues to post about the asset’s enormous potential during this and future bull cycles, indicating massive price predictions of up to $100 per coin.

In this article, we will review some of the latest, and a few of them are actually achievable in the short- to medium-term.

How High Can XRP Go?

To say that Ripple and its native cross-border token have a large and loud online community would be an understatement. To say that they are (almost) always bullish and full of surprising and massive price predictions would be another one.

Let’s start with Oscar Ramos, who cited a Bitwise analysis and determined that $2 will be a “thing of the past.” He believes that once the XRP ETFs are approved in the US, “bears will get wrecked” and the asset’s price will go parabolic ($29.32 target by 2030). Recall that there are ten such applications sitting on the US SEC’s desk.

While the chances for a green light are quite high, at least according to Polymarket, the actual approval doesn’t guarantee success for the underlying asset. Just see how much lower ETH trades now compared to before the Ethereum ETFs went live last summer.

After the $29.32 goal set by Bitwise and Ramos, we go even higher. Brett, who has put XRP in his bio on X, which usually increases the impartiality factor and boosts trust, has set an even more mindblowing target of $55.

$XRP TO $55 According to Sistine Research, the altcoin could hit $33-$50 by 2027 — a potential 1500%-2500% price rally. ARE YOU READY FOR THIS XRPIANS pic.twitter.com/hlWqsqUbEj — Brett (@Brett_Crypto_X) April 25, 2025

Despite the X handle, “XRP_Queen” was a lot more modest, suggesting a ‘bold’ price prediction of $6.5 per XRP. Compared to the others, this one seems like a bear case. We are not saying the other predictions are insane or unimaginable, but we would put this one in the ‘achievable’ column.

Maybe Even $100?

Well, when we are talking about wild and shocking XRP price predictions, you should refer to this article. In it, we cited a popular social media influencer with over 500,000 followers on X who laid out XRP’s path to, yes, $100. That’s $100 per XRP.

Although his reasoning has its merits, such a mind-blowing number would require breaking a few financial laws. For instance, XRP would need to skyrocket by 4,450% from its current $2.2 price tag. Let’s assume it does, then its market cap would be just shy of $6 trillion (that’s if the total supply doesn’t further expand until then, which is impossible given Ripple’s tokenomics).

We don’t want to sound bearish and pessimistic, but a $6 trillion market cap would mean that XRP is more than three times bigger than bitcoin. It would also mean that Ripple’s token is twice the size of Apple and Microsoft combined. So, yes, it might sound a bit far-fetched but then again nothing is impossible, right?