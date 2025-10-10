Dark Mode
$250M Liquidated Hourly: Bitcoin Crashes Below $120K as Trump Threatens China

The liquidations are up to $250 million in just an hour.
Jordan Lyanchev
Published on: Oct 10, 2025 @ 15:30 UTC

Bitcoin’s price took a turn for the worse over the past hour or so after US President Donald Trump threatened China with a new set of tariffs.

The POTUS said that Beijing is being “very hostile,” and said he always felt that they were lying.

Given his other negative remarks toward China and its regime, Trump went back to his playbook and threatened to impose a “massive increase in tariffs” on products produced in the Asian country.

Although the financial markets have seen such statements before as well, the impact was rather instantaneous in terms of price actions, especially in crypto.

Bitcoin, which charted a new all-time high just days ago, had calmed at around $121,300 before the tables turned and it slumped by over two grand to just over $119,000.

Many altcoins followed suit, with ZEC, MNT, TAO, M, PUMP, LTC, BONK, and PENGU dropping by over 4% in an hour.

As such, it’s no surprise that the total value of wrecked positions has skyrocketed to $250 million in just that past hour alone. On a daily scale, the liquidations are up to nearly $600 million, with more than 155,000 traders wrecked.

Crypto Liquidations on CoinGlass
Crypto Liquidations on CoinGlass
Jordan got into crypto in 2016 by trading and investing. He began writing about blockchain technology in 2017 and now serves as CryptoPotato's Assistant Editor-in-Chief. He has managed numerous crypto-related projects and is passionate about all things blockchain.