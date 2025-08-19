TL;DR

Crypto X (formerly Twitter) is full of influencers, analysts, and observers trying to forecast what will happen in the market next, with some quite promising predictions being laid out left and right.

In one of the latest such posts, Crypto Tony, who has more than 500,000 followers on X, outlined some big targets for this cycle. But, there’s also some controversy.

The Bull Cases

Right off the bat, it’s evident that Crypto Tony is bullish on some of the most popular cryptocurrencies. His target for the market leader is at $250,000, which is essentially a 2x from the all-time high registered last week at roughly $124,500. Should BTC indeed reach such a subliminal price tag, its market cap would be close to $5 trillion, which would make it the second-biggest global asset after gold (at current rates).

Tony is also bullish on ETH, as he believes it could also do a 2x from its 2021 all-time high (almost $4,900) and peak at $10,000. For BNB, the high is similar ($1,800, which is also a 110% increase from the current ATH of $865).

So far, his predictions are pretty much aligned with each other, perhaps because these are three of the biggest digital assets, and they might have similar growth potential. Crypto Tony was a lot more bullish on SOL, though. He noted that Solana’s token could rocket to $1,000, which would be a 240% surge from its January ATH of $293 and a 450% pump from the current price of $180.

If DOGE is to reach Tony’s target of $2, it needs to increase the most. The OG meme coin now sits at $0.23, which would require a 770% jump to reach those levels (and 185% surge from the ATH of $0.73).

ADA at $0? No XRP?

Aside from these bullish targets, Crypto Tony said ADA will dump to $0 during this cycle. This is quite controversial, given the fact that Cardano has a huge following and its native token is the ninth-largest with a market cap of almost $34 billion.

ADA’s ATH was tapped in September 2021 at just over $3, and the asset now stands 70% away from it.

More controversy stirred from the fact that Crypto Tony failed even to mention XRP, which is the second-largest altcoin and has been among the top performers since the US elections last year. Recall that Ripple’s token traded below $0.6 at the time but skyrocketed to a new all-time high of over $3.6 in July 2025.

The XRP Army is also a big part of the overall crypto community, and they quickly questioned why Tony had missed the asset as a whole. However, there’s no response as of press time.