2,486 BTC: Strategy Doubles Down as Portfolio Hits Unrealized Loss

Nevertheless, the company continues to be in the red on its BTC position.

The world’s largest corporate holder of bitcoin has used the current market slump as an opportunity to increase its BTC portfolio at prices of under $70,000.

In its latest purchase, announced minutes ago, Strategy’s co-founder, Michael Saylor, said the firm accumulated 2,486 BTC for almost $170 million at an average price of $67,710 per unit. This puts the NASDAQ-listed company’s total bitcoin fortune at 717,131 BTC, bought at an average price of $76,027.

Strategy has acquired 2,486 BTC for ~$168.4 million at ~$67,710 per bitcoin. As of 2/16/2026, we hodl 717,131 $BTC acquired for ~$54.52 billion at ~$76,027 per bitcoin. $MSTR $STRC https://t.co/wvxRYZlQ3Y — Michael Saylor (@saylor) February 17, 2026

The cryptocurrency market’s decline in the past several weeks has turned Strategy’s holdings into a losing position, even though the firm has repeatedly reassured that it has no plans to dispose of any of its BTC.

At a bitcoin price of $68,000 as of press time, Strategy’s holdings are now worth less than $49 billion. In other words, the firm stands in an unrealized loss of over $5 billion for the first time since the 2023 bear-market closure.

The company’s stock price experienced heightened broader market volatility over the past few weeks, falling from $140 to $120 last week before stabilizing at around $134.