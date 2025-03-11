The crypto market’s recent pullback has rattled investors, with Bitcoin and altcoins experiencing sharp declines. While volatility remains a concern, fundamental indicators suggest a potential turnaround could be on the horizon.

Bitcoin is currently on a seven-week slump after reaching an all-time high of approximately $109,000 on January 19 this year. This decline followed months of aggressive accumulation by whale and shark addresses after Donald Trump’s election victory in November 2024, which catalyzed a surge in investor confidence and network growth.

The Return of Whale Accumulation

According to Santiment’s latest insights, wallet creation spiked, as noted by the emergence of a whopping 2.51 million new Bitcoin addresses in just one week post-election. This was indicative of increased retail and institutional interest.

However, accumulation slowed significantly after Trump’s inauguration which led to a profit-taking event on February 19. This eventually culminated in a steady decline in Bitcoin’s price as it hit a low of $77,000 this week.

Adding to the bearish pressure, a net move of 22,702 BTC flowed from non-exchange wallets to exchanges between February 20 and March 8, a trend Santiment notes as a common precursor to sell-offs and increased volatility.

Despite this downturn, an important counter-signal has emerged – high-capital BTC wallets have begun accumulating again since March 3, yet the market has continued to slide. Historically, when key stakeholders buy amid severe pessimism, it has often signaled an impending market bottom.

Market Sentiment, Altcoin Performance, and the Road Ahead

Social sentiment metrics further validate this outlook. Analyzing the prevalence of Bitcoin price predictions on social media, Santiment observed a growing imbalance between bullish and bearish forecasts. Currently, mentions of sub-$69,000 price targets significantly outweigh those predicting six-figure valuations, which suggests a shift toward extreme fear among retail traders.

Historically, markets tend to move against the majority consensus, implying that Bitcoin may be nearing a reversal as panic-driven selling reaches its peak.

Furthermore, Bitcoin traders who have been active in the past 30 days are down an average of 11%, while those in the past year are at a 5% deficit. Although not yet in historically extreme negative zones, these losses indicate that risk is diminishing compared to typical market conditions.

Broader altcoin markets have suffered even steeper declines, as seen with Ethereum, and Solana which were down by 29%, and 40% respectively, along with meme coins such as Dogecoin and Pepe experiencing 38-39% drawdowns. However, the cyclical nature of crypto suggests that such deep corrections are often followed by strong recoveries.

While macroeconomic headwinds, including concerns over Trump’s tariffs and a potential trade war, may contribute to ongoing turbulence, Santiment added that the structural forces of accumulation, extreme trader pain, and widespread FUD are aligning in favor of a potential market rebound. The crypto analytic platform, however, noted that the path forward may still be rocky in the short term.

“So in short, the sky is not falling in crypto. We may see a bit more turbulence due to macroeconomic and global concerns, such as equity and crypto traders’ concerns related to Trump’s tariffs and an impending growing trade war beginning to emerge. But with key stakeholders beginning to accumulate once again, traders already in serious pain, and FUD becoming increasingly loud on social media, we are seeing positive signs beginning to emerge.”