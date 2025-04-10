Zürich-based digital asset manager 21Shares has filed with the US Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) for approval to launch a spot Dogecoin ETF.

The proposed fund would track the performance of the OG meme coin, Dogecoin (DOGE), which is currently $0.156.

Dogecoin ETF

In its official filing, 21Shares named Coinbase Custody as the proposed custodian for the fund. Specific details, such as the ETF’s ticker, fees, and listing exchange, are yet to be disclosed.

Meanwhile, House of Doge Inc., the corporate arm of the Dogecoin Foundation, will support the Trust with marketing, strategy, and related services. This filing follows similar attempts by other crypto asset managers, including Bitwise and Grayscale, to launch spot Dogecoin ETFs. Besides launching spot Bitcoin and Ether ETFs, 21Shares filed for a spot Polkadot ETF as well as a spot XRP ETF with the securities regulator.

The odds of the SEC approving a spot Dogecoin ETF are supported by market predictions. The betting platform Polymarket, for one, has currently assigned a 64% chance of approval. This comes in line with an earlier prediction from Bloomberg analysts Eric Balchunas and James Seyffart, who in February projected a 75% likelihood that the SEC would approve a spot Dogecoin ETF by 2025.

The analysts’ prediction reflects growing optimism in the crypto sector, fueled by increasing institutional interest in cryptocurrency-based exchange-traded funds besides Bitcoin and Ethereum.

Exclusive Partnership With ‘House of Doge’

In a separate announcement, 21Shares also revealed partnering exclusively with the House of Doge to launch the 21Shares Dogecoin ETP. Listed on the SIX Swiss Exchange under the ticker DOGE, the ETP is 100% physically backed and aims to offer institutional-grade exposure to the meme coin with a 2.50% fee.

Commenting on the deal, Duncan Moir, President at 21Shares, stated,

“With this exclusive partnership, we’re providing investors with the most direct and accessible way to gain exposure to the Dogecoin ecosystem. Dogecoin has become more than a cryptocurrency: it represents a cultural and financial movement that continues to drive mainstream adoption, and DOGE offers investors a regulated avenue to be part of this exciting project.”