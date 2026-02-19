200M XRP Pulled From Binance – Bullish Signal or False Alarm?

Some analysts note withdrawals can reflect conviction, as traders rarely shift assets off platforms during panic phases suddenly.

XRP holders have moved approximately 200 million tokens off the Binance exchange over the past ten days, according to CryptoQuant contributor Darkfost.

The move comes with the Ripple token trading 27% lower than a month ago, suggesting some investors see current prices as an accumulation opportunity rather than an exit point.

Exchange Outflows Signal Shift in Investor Strategy

Data tracked by Darkfost shows a steady drop in XRP balances held on the world’s largest cryptocurrency exchange by volume. Per the on-chain observer, the XRP supply ratio on the platform fell from 0.027 to 0.025 over ten days, which translates to about 200 million tokens leaving Binance in the period.

Usually, when investors withdraw assets from exchanges, it reduces immediate selling pressure and points to longer-term holding strategies, as tokens moved to private custody are less accessible for quick trades.

“This dynamic therefore suggests that some investors consider current price levels to be attractive from an accumulation standpoint,” Darkfost concluded.

While some movements could reflect internal exchange reallocations, Binance tends to publish its custody addresses, allowing analysts to distinguish between operational adjustments and organic user-driven withdrawals with reasonable accuracy.

The timing of these outflows coincides with a difficult period for XRP holders. The asset has corrected roughly 40% since the start of the year, with the decline pushing it down to a 15-month low near the $1.00 level earlier in the month.

At the time of writing, the Ripple token was trading at around $1.42, down 4.5% in the last 24 hours and 27% over the past month, based on data from CoinGecko. Over a year, XRP has fallen by more than 44% and currently sits 61% below its all-time high of $3.65 reached in July 2025.

You may also like:

Still, the token has risen about 3% in the last week, outperforming the broader crypto market’s 1.4% gain in the same period. Daily trading volume has also climbed about 6% to just over $2.3 billion, a sign of increased activity even with prices slipping.

Market Sentiment Diverges From Price Action

Despite the price pressure, XRP has continued to attract attention from investors and analysts, with Grayscale recently identifying it as the second-most discussed asset in its community after Bitcoin (BTC).

The firm’s head of product and research, Rayhaneh Sharif-Askary, said during Ripple Community Day that clients frequently ask about XRP and related products tied to the Ripple ecosystem.

Additionally, a recent report from CoinShares showed XRP-linked funds drew about $33 million in inflows at a time when crypto investment products associated with heavyweights like Bitcoin and Ethereum (ETH) suffered a fourth straight week of outflows.

Nevertheless, some market observers and traditional financial institutions have tempered expectations about XRP’s performance this year. For instance, banking giant Standard Chartered slashed its year-end XRP price target by 65%, pushing down its forecast from $8.00 to $2.80, citing challenging near-term conditions across digital assets. The firm also lowered forecasts for Bitcoin, Ethereum, and Solana (SOL).