TL;DR

Whale wallets bought 2 billion DOGE near $0.245, echoing past pre-rally accumulation patterns.

DOGE trades at trendline intersection, with analysts watching for a bounce or breakdown.

Chart patterns project up to 800% gains, targeting $0.739 to $1.30 if history repeats.

Large DOGE Purchases Follow Price Dip

In the last 48 hours, wallets holding between 100 million and 1 billion Dogecoin (DOGE) purchased about 2 billion tokens. This increase in whale activity was reported by market analyst Ali Martinez, based on data from Santiment. The accumulation took place during a brief price drop to around $0.245.

2 billion Dogecoin $DOGE bought by whales in 48 hours! pic.twitter.com/JdOqNIy8fn — Ali (@ali_charts) September 24, 2025

A similar pattern was seen back in the earlier half of this year. Large-sized purchases made by whales happened to be followed by upward moves in prices in July and September. Currently, such happenings are earning attention, as they seem to coincide with behaviors during accumulation periods.

CryptoPotato previously reported the appearance of a TD buy signal, marked by a red “9” candle on the TD Sequential indicator. This pattern is commonly viewed by traders as an early sign of selling exhaustion and is often watched for potential price reversals.

Price at a Key Chart Intersection

Analyst Batman pointed to a chart formation where DOGE is trading at a point where two trendlines meet. One is a downward trendline that has turned into support. The other is a rising line that has supported price since mid-2025.

Meanwhile, the intersection is near $0.246, where DOGE recently found support. Past moves from this area have often resulted in continued upward momentum. If support holds, the chart suggests price could attempt to move back toward $0.3. A breakdown, however, would bring the current trend into question.

The setup combines two strong levels and is being watched by traders for short-term direction.

Long-Term Pattern Shows Potential Breakout

Another chart shared by Javon Marks reviews past DOGE cycles. Previous patterns show steep drops followed by long consolidations and strong rallies. In 2017, the meme coin climbed over 470%. In 2021, it gained more than 28,000%.

Marks stated that, based on the current structure, DOGE could be lining up for a 195% move, with a target above $0.739. The chart shows a familiar base forming, similar to those that came before earlier breakouts.

In addition, Bitcoinsensus posted a chart showing DOGE forming higher lows over time. The last two rallies moved 300% and 500%. Based on the same structure, the current move could reach 800% if the pattern continues.

$DOGE Setting Up for Next Explosive Move? Dogecoin follows a repeating structure: 300% ➡️ 500% ➡️ now targeting 800% rally Price bouncing off ascending trendline support Target = ~$1.30 if pattern repeats again! History rhyming or just hype?#DOGE #Crypto pic.twitter.com/7YqF4YMQa0 — Bitcoinsensus (@Bitcoinsensus) September 24, 2025

Interestingly, the projected level for this move is around $1.3. DOGE has bounced again from the rising support line used in previous cycles. This repeat of past price action is being noted, but whether it continues is still uncertain.

Traders are watching price reaction around current levels, as strong buying from whales combines with technical signals seen in past market moves.