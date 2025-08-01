Bitcoin (BTC) is coiled tighter than a spring, according to AI analysis of a critical technical indicator.

Grok’s review of historical Bollinger Band squeezes suggests the current extreme compression could precede a parabolic surge, potentially echoing past gains exceeding 4,600%.

The Squeeze Before the Storm

The buzz started when author and podcast host Scott Melker asked technical analyst and inventor of the Bollinger Bands, John Bollinger, how often Bitcoin’s daily BBs have been as tight as they currently are.

However, another user prompted Grok, X’s in-house AI tool, for an answer to the same question. Responding on August 1, the AI revealed the bands have narrowed to a bandwidth of approximately 0.018, the tightest reading since February 2025.

It also identified five similar instances of extreme tightness, below 0.03 bandwidth, since 2011. These were January 2013, September 2016, January 2023, August 2023, and February 2025. The historical aftermath is striking, with the squeezes often coming before substantial bullish breakouts.

“Historical data shows Bollinger squeezes below 0.03 bandwidth often precede 100%+ rallies, like post-2016’s 4600% surge,” claimed Grok. “With current tightness at ~0.018, volatility looms—likely upward given Bitcoin’s trend.”

According to the AI tool, some of the most dramatic examples included the period following September 2016, where the price of Bitcoin pumped by quadruple digits, moving to nearly $20,000 within 15 months. Post-January 2013 saw an even more eye-watering 8,560% climb. More recently, the August 2023 squeeze led to a 152% gain over seven months.

While Grok projected a 50% to 200% upside over the next 3 to 12 months, with BTC potentially ending August anywhere between $130,000 and $145,000, it cautioned that direction isn’t guaranteed. The last time the Bollinger Bands were this tight, in February 2025, BTC was hit by a 25% pullback that saw its price drop from around $102,000 to below $84,000 by the end of that month.

Macro Winds and Market Mechanics

This technical tension is unfolding against a backdrop of significant macroeconomic sensitivity and persistent consolidation. As CryptoPotato reported earlier, BTC’s price went up as high as $119,000 following the U.S. Federal Reserve’s decision to keep interest rates unchanged for a fifth straight meeting.

However, it dropped to a multi-week low of under $114,500 soon after U.S. President Donald Trump announced a raft of tariff adjustments on goods imported from multiple countries, including an additional 10% on Canadian products.

The OG cryptocurrency has since improved marginally, having climbed back to just under $115,000 at the time of this writing. This, however, still reflects a 3% drop in the last 24 hours and a 4.1% dip over the past two weeks, even though it remains up 78% year-on-year.