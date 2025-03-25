TL;DR

One of the media channels associated with Pi Network indicated that the PI token had been added to Telegram’s official wallet under certain conditions.

Separately, the team noted that Pi community apps that have complied with network listing guidelines can secure their domains now without bidding.

Team Updates

The first update came from Pi News, a media channel focusing on Pi Network news with over a million followers. The post reads that PI holders can now see their tokens in the official wallet of the popular messaging app Telegram.

They can buy, hold, and store PI coins in the wallet but cannot send them to their contacts, withdraw them to an external wallet, or receive them from anyone.

BREAKING: You can now see $PI in Telegram’s official wallet ⚠️Condition:

• You can only buy, sell, or store $PI in the wallet.

• You will not be able to send $PI to your Telegram contacts, withdraw it to an external wallet, or receive it from anyone. ❌#PiNetwork pic.twitter.com/z0jI2dWqlL — Pi News (@PiNewsMedia) March 25, 2025

The second came directly from the project’s official X channel. It informed that Pi community apps that have complied with the ecosystem’s listing guidelines and completed PiNet migration by May 28 this year can “secure their domains without bidding, with certain requirements and restrictions.”

The grace period has been extended to May 28 as some developers had missed the initial PiNet migration opportunity, the team added.

Pi community apps that have complied with Ecosystem listing guidelines and completed PiNet migration by May 28th, 2025 can secure their domains without bidding, with certain requirements and restrictions. Read the blog on this topic to learn more: https://t.co/Z4KW0JOC1T — Pi Network (@PiCoreTeam) March 24, 2025

Next Steps

The blog post also outlined what’s next for developers should the migration is completed by the aforementioned date. They are as follows:

Check if your app has already integrated with PiNet If you’ve completed PiNet migration, no further action is needed – your domain is reserved.

If your app has not yet integrated with PiNet: Complete your PiNet integration by May 28 to secure your domain. You can find the PiNet setup guide here: PiNet Developer Guide

If you choose not to migrate to PiNet, your domain will remain in the auction and will not be automatically reserved.

Developers need to register their PiNet URLs within the Pi Developer Portal. They need to choose display preferences, choosing between a fullscreen or a mobile version. For security purposes, the initial URL will have a random string of characters appended to it.

Once registered, the app should become available at the PiNet URL displayed within the users’ app dashboard. They need to optimize the app for PiNet use and should work on “updating their user flow in order to give non-pioneers the opportunity to experience as much of the application as possible,” the post concluded.