TL;DR

The Pi Network Core Team just announced two new features for all users, which include the introduction of artificial intelligence into the ecosystem and another platform-level utility service for staking.

Meanwhile, the PI token continues its slide, losing another 5% in the past 24 hours.

PI and AI

Citing the fundamental principles of the blockchain industry, including aiming to solve all fundamental human issues, the Core Team’s announcement outlined the incorporation of AI as the industry is at a “pivotal” moment in its development. They added that the world has several problems that are yet to be solved, which are as follows:

The infancy of the AI application layer between AI infrastructure and real production.

A lack of clarity regarding the role of human labor and intelligence; and

Lingering questions on human well-being in an AI-pervasive world, where AI could generate an unprecedented amount of production, and how the resulting benefits are distributed to human beings in a way that maintains an acceptable or improved level of equality and equity.

However, with the implementation of AI into blockchain, the team believes it has found a way through, as the two technologies could be “a scalable and accessible solution for societal distribution and redistribution.”

In order to become a viable solution, though, the combination of the two needs to address several factors, including establishing authenticity, creating “a flourishing and prolific AI application layer,” a large and vocal social network, and being able to leverage blockchain’s intrinsic features.

The team believes they have the answer to all of these, as the project has developed a native KYC network, it has over 13 million migrated users, and a global network of more than 60 million participants.

To provide AI features to its growing user base, the Core Team has launched Pi App Studio, which is supposed to be a new model for app creation in the AI era.

“In addition to its GenAI capability, important aspects that differentiate Pi App Studio from other current GenAI vibe programming platforms are its guided app-creation workflows, access to millions of potential creators, and users for these generated apps, which provides for an efficient iteration process that we believe is necessary for real product building,” explained the post.

While the final version of the Pi App Studio will have numerous functions that allow users to create various online products, as the team described them, it is still under development and is currently in a beta phase with limited options.

Ecosystem Directory Staking

The second main takeaway from the Core Team’s statement is the introduction of Ecosystem Directory Staking – “a new platform-level utility that introduces a decentralized way for Pioneers and businesses to actively support and promote the ranking of Pi apps and utilities in the Ecosystem Interface.”

It launches today and will be accessible through the Pi Browser. As the name suggests, it will allow users to stake their PI tokens on the Mainnet to apps of their choosing, which will boost their ranking and visibility.

Despite these updates and new features, the aforementioned underlying asset experienced another sharp drop in the past 24 hours, losing over 5% of value and slipping back down to $0.52.