After nearly six years of developing the project, Pi Network’s mainnet and token are set to launch on December 31, 2024.

The team behind the protocol has announced two big achievements in the past 24 hours alone – one for app downloads and one for KYC verifications.

Over 100M Downloads

Although it has not yet seen the release of its mainnet, Pi Network has become one of the most talked-about cryptocurrency projects, with a growing community of engaged users. This narrative received further validation earlier this week when Pi’s app reached a massive milestone of over 100,000,000 downloads on Google Play, which CryptoPotato was able to verify independently.

Pi Network app has crossed the milestone of 100 million downloads. Join TG➡️https://t.co/AMtm7XgQwW#PiNetwork pic.twitter.com/czybO6Dbdl — Pi News (@PiNewsApp) December 5, 2024

It also has more than 765,000 reviews, and its total score is 4.4. The landscape is slightly different on the App Store, with a score of 4.2 but the reviews have been significantly less, at under 12,000.

These numbers come even before the official launch of the network’s mainnet and token, both of which are scheduled to take place on December 31, 2024. However, this release date was put in doubt after the most recent deadline extension for the KYC verifications. You can check what Perplexity thinks about the mainnet launch here.

Over $14M Verifications

The other big news coming from the official Pi Network news channel involved the aforementioned KYC procedures. The team outlined an update about the number of users who have become compliant and identity-verified with the project’s requirements, which has shot up to over 14 million.

With less than a month until the scheduled release date, the question now arises whether the verified user count can grow further to 15 million.

Officially, we are just 1 million KYC verifications away from hitting the 15 million KYC condition for Open Network. With 14 million KYC’d pioneers, I can say we are doing well . Join TG➡️https://t.co/AMtm7XgQwW#PiNetwork pic.twitter.com/OgtwcI3peG — Pi News (@PiNewsApp) December 4, 2024

All of this comes after another recent tweet from the team that promised more updates are coming in December in terms for the mainnet’s open roadmap.