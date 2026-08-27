2 Major Ripple (XRP) Updates: Mastercard Gets Involved, ETF Changes Announced

Here's how Mastercard has extended its relationship with Ripple and what are the ETF changes.

A recent update from the XRP Ledger Foundation welcomed the TradFi giant, which has a long history with Ripple, to a hackathon taking place just ahead of the major conference, Ripple Swell.

Meanwhile, 21Shares’s XRP ETF has changed how it prices the underlying token amid renewed inflows into all such funds.

Mastercard Joins

The XRP Ledger Foundation said it was “thrilled” to welcome the global technology behemoth in the payments industry as a sponsor of the XRP Ledger Hackathon, scheduled for late October. It’s a 36-hour pre-event to the Ripple Swell 2026 conference, which runs from October 27 to October 29, while the hackathon is open on October 24-25.

“With a decade of proven robustness and architecture, the XRP network is ideally suited for payment use cases. Register, build, and connect with industry leaders like Mastercard. It’s your time to shine,” said the team.

This announcement comes just a few months after Mastercard expanded its relationship with the broader Ripple ecosystem, as well as other crypto giants. As reported in March, the TradFi firm enlisted several industry companies, such as Binance, Gemini, PayPal, Paxos, Circle, and Ripple, in a new partnership program aiming at connecting blockchain with its own vast global payments infrastructure.

In June, Mastercard took it a step further, expanding the blockchain integration with new support assets like Ripple’s own stablecoin, RLUSD, and Circle’s USDC.

ETF Changes to TOXR

An SEC filing showed that 21Shares has switched the pricing of the underlying assets for its XRP ETF (TOXR), moving from the CME Group to the new FTSE XRP Index, effective today.

The other notable change to their financial vehicle means the sponsor will be paid once every three months instead of every week. More importantly, the sponsor will be paid in XRP.

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🚨 21Shares XRP ETF ($TOXR) just switched how it prices XRP moving from CME to the new FTSE XRP Index starting Aug 27. They also changed how the sponsor gets paid now once every 3 months instead of every week, and paid in $XRP. https://t.co/I1dHswlJ9t pic.twitter.com/U6oHwAVlzi — 𝗕𝗮𝗻𝗸XRP (@BankXRP) August 26, 2026

Meanwhile, the spot XRP ETFs have extended their impressive streak of net inflows, attracting $13.82 million on Monday, $24 million on Tuesday, and just over $28 million on Wednesday.

TOXR, however, remains the only XRP ETF in the red, with cumulative net flows of -$20.06 million. In contrast, Bitwise’s XRP ETF remains the largest of the bunch, currently holding $575 million in cumulative net inflows.