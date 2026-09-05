2 Major Ripple (XRP) News From The Past 24 Hours: Details

Less than two months after announcing a major partnership with the Kansas Jayhawks, the company behind XRP has doubled down on its US sports endeavors by collaborating with the Florida Gators.

Almost immediately after the news was announced, both parties shared a video showing that XRP’s logo was painted on the sports team’s ground.

Further details on the partnership indicate that the team will generate $5 million annually by placing the logos in the Swamp.

“Florida has a long history of embracing innovation and technology to enhance the experience of our fans and advance our programs,” athletic director Scott Stricklin said in a statement. “This partnership brings together two organizations that think boldly about the future, and we look forward to introducing XRP to our fans.”

The first game to host XRP’s logo will be played tonight at the Ben Hill Griffin Stadium, as the Florida Gators will face the Florida Atlantic Owls.

Recall that Ripple made a similar partnership with the Kansas Jayhawks, who represent the University of Kansas, and their teams have won 15 national championships, including 12 NCAA Division I titles. This one was more personal for Ripple’s CEO, who was raised in the state and holds a Bachelor of Arts in Economics from the University of Kansas.

The second news was shared by one of the most popular XRP Army members, BankXRP, on X. The user noted that Ripple will be the headline sponsor of Stable Launch – Stablecon USA’s startup competition.

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The company’s Whittney Levitt will join the judging panel of the event, in which the winning startup gets a $200,000 investment.