The official X channel of the popular (yet controversial) project outlined the two important changes, one of which is the addition of new apps in the Pi Network ecosystem.

The second should help Pioneers reset their passwords in a more secure and efficient way if needed.

New Apps

The blog post begins by laying out the five new applications that will be available in the Mainnet Ecosystem Interface, which, according to the team, signals “continued growth across the Pi app landscape.” The first is a snake game app, perhaps influenced by the iconic snake game in the early Nokia phones from two decades ago.

The second is an e-commerce app, while the rest are focused on information about the PI token. All applications met the network’s standards for quality, completeness of functionalities, evaluation of utility, and compliance with the overall ecosystem guidelines and policies.

The team emphasized the importance of these standards, as not all Mainnet-ready applications are and will be listed on the Mainnet if they don’t meet all of them.

The five applications in question are already available for users worldwide. Such additions should boost developer confidence that their projects could be next in line as the ecosystem “becomes a more attractive and rewarding space to build in.”

Account Recovery

There have been a few complaints online about the account recovery process, which some claimed was not secure enough. The team has addressed those issues by implementing a new process that should provide clarity and straightforwardness.

If a user (Pioneer) has set up a “trusted” email, they will receive a password reset link, which is the new addition to the already existing methods.

This option should make account recovery “more accessible and reliable while ensuring security since email recovery is simpler and cheaper for users, and reliable in general, e.g., no dependency on local telecommunications carriers.”

