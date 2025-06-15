TL;DR

The Core Team behind the popular project recently posted about the new updates coming to the .pi Domains Auction, an initiative that was revealed in the Pi Day 2025 announcement.

The idea behind the feature is to be used for functional Web3 identifiers – anchors for Pi-powered apps, services, and storefronts.

What Are pi Domains?

Pi Network’s team described the .pi Domains Auction as a platform-level utility that “harnesses the collective resources of the Pi community and Open Network’s external connectivity to further Pi’s role in real-world commerce and digital interactions.”

It’s supposed to expand the Pi ecosystem through strong participation from Pioneers, businesses, and developers. According to the team, it has seen over 100,000 bids within less than a week after its announcement (and over 200,000 in total), which shows encouraging signs of adoption and real engagement.

.pi domains function similarly to traditional ones, acting as unique digital identifiers by enabling businesses, apps, and individuals to establish a clear online identity or digital storefront in a Web3 social network.

They are created to operate within and outside the Pi Browser, as other wallets and browsers have the option to integrate the feature over time, similar to how other crypto-based domains work. In terms of Chrome and Safari compatibility, all .pi domains will work through the ‘.pinet.com’ extension.

The team said all proceeds from this function will be “used to support the Pi ecosystem, including developer programs and events.”

Recent Updates

The latest on the .pi Domains Auction included two main updates and some bonuses. The first is an interface dedicated to showing statistics in real-time. Users can view domains with the most bids, the highest price, and the most recent trending bids alongside other information. This allows them to review a transparent snapshot of how the Auction is progressing and where the highest activity is occurring.

The second update is the inclusion of .pi Domains Auction in the Pi App, following its initial release through the Pi Wallet, which enabled unique feature deployments, such as the stats page and email notifications.

The bonus updates: refinement of the bidding interface to provide a cleaner and smoother experience; more Pionners can see and participate in the Auction as the Mainnet wallet accessibility has been “significantly” expanded; and lastly, the option to receive email notifications about updates for individual domains via the Settings tab.