2 Important Binance Updates Affecting Numerous Altcoin Traders: Details Inside

The world’s largest cryptocurrency exchange added a fresh batch of trading pairs to one of its specialized sections, giving users more opportunities.

At the same time, it revealed that certain pairs will be removed from the platform.

The Latest Amendments

Binance listed APT/U, ENA/U, FET/U, NIGHT/U, TRUMP/U, WLD/U, and TRUMP/USD1 to ist Cross Margin program. The effort is once again centered on United Stables (U) – a stablecoin launched in late 2025 and pegged to the American dollar.

The company has been consistently expanding its backing for the asset, adding the trading pairs XRP/U, SUI/U, ASTER/U, and PAXG/U on Binance Spot in February. A month later, it opened trading for AVAX/U, LINK/U, LTC/U, PAXG/U, and ZEC/U.

Support from Binance may result in a substantial price swing for the involved cryptocurrencies; however, this usually occurs after initial listings, not from introducing additional pairs. In fact, most tokens featured in the latest effort are in the red today (March 31), coinciding with the crypto market’s overall unsatisfactory condition.

Besides adding trading pairs, Binance has a habit of scrapping those that no longer meet the necessary criteria. Based on its most recent review, it decided to remove ALT/BNB, ARB/TUSD, BNB/ARS, GALA/ETH, INJ/BNB, SOLV/FDUSD, and XRP/TUSD. They will become unavailable from April 2, with the company warning:

“Binance will terminate Spot Trading Bots services for the aforementioned spot trading pairs at 2026-04-02 03:00 (UTC) where applicable. Users are strongly advised to update and/or cancel their Spot Trading Bots prior to the cessation of Spot Trading Bots services to avoid any potential losses.”

The Updates That Triggered Major Volatility

As mentioned above, cryptocurrencies initially added to Binance tend to perform quite well in the hours after the disclosure. The pattern is largely driven by the sudden jump in liquidity, the broader market access, and the enhanced reputation that comes with being listed on one of the industry’s behemoths.

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The latest example of that theory is Centrifuge (CFG), whose price exploded by 63% in mid-March after Binance introduced trading services with the coin.

The exact opposite thing typically occurs when the company terminates all operations with a certain token. Two weeks ago, it delisted the altcoins Arena-Z (A2Z), Ampleforth Governance Token (FORTH), Hooked Protocol (HOOK), Loopring (LRC), IDEX (IDEX), Neutron (NTRN), Solar (SXP), and Radiant Capital (RDNT). Some of those plummeted by double digits following the announcement.