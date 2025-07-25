TL;DR

The Pi Network Core Team has introduced two new features for the project’s Pi Wallet, which will provide more seamless procedures for buying and mining the underlying asset.

One of the accounts dedicated to covering Pi news claimed that new functions are coming next, allowing direct access to exchanges.

Pi Wallet’s New Updates

The project’s Pi Wallet operates as other industry digital wallets but, as the name suggests, is focused on the Pi Network ecosystem. It’s integrated within the Pi Browser app and allows users to hold, manage, send, and receive the underlying asset. The team says it serves as a “secure and convenient access point to the Pi Network’s decentralized applications and the broader Pi ecosystem.”

One of the most recent updates expands the aforementioned features as it will also allow Pioneers to buy PI directly through the wallet. As the screenshot below will show, the new button is added next to those for Lockups and Stakes.

BREAKING Pi Wallet introduces a new “BUY” button!

Now you can purchase Pi directly within the app. Check it out and start buy $PI today! pic.twitter.com/1ONp8DN9BI — Pi News (@PiNewsMedia) July 22, 2025

The second upgrade was highlighted by the same news channel earlier today. The Core Team has introduced new buttons for exchanges and Mine Pi for Free to the ‘Buy’ screen, alongside on-ramps via Onramper. The post claims that Pioneers will soon have access to exchanges “straight from the wallet.”

Exciting Pi Wallet Update! New buttons for Exchanges and Mine Pi for Free have been added to the ‘Buy’ screen, alongside On-ramps via Onramper. Soon we can access exchanges straight from the wallet! #PiNetwork pic.twitter.com/1sPh6KwsyP — Pi News (@PiNewsMedia) July 25, 2025

PI Price Update

Earlier this week, Pi Network’s native token defied the overall market correction by charting a notable increase. However, it has failed to perform differently from the pack and has slipped slightly since then. As of press time, PI struggles below $0.44 after a 4% weekly decline and more than a 27% monthly drop.

Given the unlock schedule, the token’s near-term future might experience more pain as July 28 and 29 will see more than 10 million coins released, which could increase the selling pressure. However, the tides might turn after that as the number of tokens to be unlocked for the next month or so will be significantly fewer.