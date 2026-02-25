2.54 Billion XRP Moved to Binance: What Does This Mean

Amid a broader market uptick, XRP posted a modest 3% increase over the past 24 hours. There has also been a notable surge in token whale inflows to Binance.

The 30-day average of large wallet transfers to the exchange has risen to roughly 2.54 billion XRP, which signals renewed activity from major holders after a previous period of relative decline.

XRP Whale Inflows Spike

Daily whale inflows currently hover around 50 million XRP, which is indicative of ongoing engagement, though not as intense as the peaks observed in mid-2025. The whale flow metric, which tracks coins moving from large wallets to exchanges, is often used to gauge potential changes in the supply available for trading. Rising inflows can indicate that whales are repositioning, whether for selling, leveraging assets as collateral in derivatives, or preparing for increased trading activity.

CryptoQuant stated that the recent increase in the monthly average points to a gradual buildup rather than a single large transfer. In previous cases, higher whale inflows have coincided with sensitive phases in XRP’s price, sometimes preceding corrections due to added supply.

Other times it has signaled potential volatility, whether upward or downward.

As such, if spot demand remains weak, higher inflows could contribute to selling pressure, whereas if liquidity improves and market participation grows, the flows might reflect strategic repositioning by whales ahead of potential price movements.

Bears Still In Control

Against the backdrop of increased whale inflows and a slight price appreciation, data still show signs of bearish pressure. Analyst CasiTrades recently observed that the recent trendline break is forming resistance, and with the price dropping below the previous B-wave low, attention has shifted toward support levels at $1.11 and $0.87.

Local resistance around $1.40 remains significant, and as long as XRP trades below it, downward momentum may continue. She also added that the current phase is still a no-trade zone, and meaningful entries will only likely occur if lower supports are reached or if price flips above the $1.65 macro resistance.

On the institutional side of things, US spot XRP ETFs remained subdued. According to the data compiled by SoSoValue, no net inflows or outflows were recorded on February 20 and 23. On February 24, Bitwise’s XRP ETF bucked the trend with $3 million in inflows.