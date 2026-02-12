"The balance tilts toward gradual recovery or stabilization in Q1 rather than a dramatic collapse," Grok stated.

The major red wave that swept through the entire crypto market at the start of February has severely impacted Ethereum (ETH), whose price fell below $1,800 at one point. Over the past few days, the bulls have reclaimed some lost ground, but the asset currently trades just below the psychological $2,000 level.

The big question now is which scenario is more plausible during the first quarter of the year: a crash to $1,000 or a pump to $3,000. Here are the viewpoints of four of the most popular AI-powered chatbots.

What Comes Next?

ChatGPT estimated that a 50% jump to $3K sometime in Q1 is more likely, reminding that ETH has initiated such moves many times in the past. It claimed that a rebound to that level will not require an extreme catalyst but only “bullish momentum and market stability.”

The chatbot did not rule out a collapse to $1,000 but argued that such a drop could occur only in the event of a macro panic, a regulatory crackdown, or the meltdown of a leading crypto exchange.

Grok – the chatbot integrated within X – shared a similar opinion. It stated that a jump toward the upper target carries a higher probability, but added that neither extreme option is guaranteed.

“The balance tilts toward gradual recovery or stabilization in Q1 rather than a dramatic collapse – making a push toward $3K (or at least meaningful upside) more plausible than a plunge to $1K, especially if macro conditions improve or adoption catalysts hit,” it forecasted.

Google’s Gemini joined the theory, saying that a rally is statistically “more aligned with historical patterns and analyst consensus.” It argued that a drop to $1,000 is a low probability scenario unless a major black swan event occurs.

Perplexity is the only chatbot (from those we consulted) that leans toward the bearish option. It stated that the crypto market has not been in its best shape lately, projecting a downside move for ETH to $1,000 and even lower in the coming weeks.

You may also like:

The Crash Could be a Blessing?

Just a few days ago, the popular X user Ted asked his almost 300,000 followers whether they expect ETH to plummet to $1,000 in 2026. In his view, a plunge of that dimension would be “a great buying opportunity.”

Some commentators claimed that such a scenario is possible only in a macro crisis that could undermine the reputation of the entire cryptocurrency sector. Others welcomed the idea of a collapse to $1K, agreeing with Ted that this would provide a solid reason to increase their exposure.

Hosky.Watcher, for instance, suggested that big dips can be “chances and traps.” They advised investors to enter the ecosystem with spare cash but not to touch “emergency funds or mortgage money.”

“Keep your sense of humor and a risk plan,” the alert reads.