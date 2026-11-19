The integration gives 1inch users access to leveraged trading across cryptocurrencies and traditional assets as Hyperliquid continues expanding its footprint in decentralized finance.

One of the most popular and veteran decentralized exchange aggregators, 1inch, has expanded its services by integrating Hyperliquid’s perpetual futures markets. This would allow its users to trade derivatives directly through the platform.

The announcement came today, revealing that the integration is available through the 1inch decentralized application and Android wallet in supported regions. An iOS rollout is expected in the coming weeks.

The new feature is designed to provide exposure to perpetual contracts covering cryptocurrencies, but als equities, commodities, and even foreign exchange.

Users are able to fund their positions with tokens that they already hold on 1inch, which would automatically be converted into USDC before being deposited into Hyperliquid.

The integration is also intended to support market, limit, and time-weighted average price (TWAP) orders, alongside stop-loss and take-profit functionalities.

Hyperliquid’s Growing Dominance in the DeFi Sector

This particular development comes as Hyperliquid continues to attract substantial attention from major industry partners.

As CryptoPotato reported, the Intercontinental Exchange, which is the parent company of the New York Stock Exchange, revealed plans to bring Hyperliquid-powered perpetual futures to the regulated US market.

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Meanwhile, the platform itself has been expanding beyond cryptocurrencies through its HIP-3 infrastructure. This allows developers to create derivatives markets linked to traditional assets.

In other words, the latest 1inch integration represents but one step in that direction, potentially introducing Hyperliquid-powered trading infrastructure to a wider audience without requiring users to navigate a separate interface.