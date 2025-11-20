190,000,000 XRP Sold in 48 Hours: What Happens Next With Ripple’s Price?

XRP dropped to $2.11 after 190M tokens were sold by whales. Price holds key support, but on-chain losses and weak signals raise pressure.

XRP has come under renewed pressure after a wave of selling from major holders. The token is trading near $2.11, down sharply on the week, as large transfers continue to shape market sentiment.

Whale Sales Add to Downward Pressure

Blockchain data reviewed by analyst Ali Martinez shows that wallets holding between 1 million and 10 million XRP moved out roughly 190 million tokens over the last two days. This reduction in supply from bigger wallets lines up with XRP’s latest drop to just over $2 on most exchanges.

190 million $XRP sold by whales in the last 48 hours! pic.twitter.com/nB0P7jADCx — Ali (@ali_charts) November 20, 2025

The pattern is not new; as reported earlier this month, the ongoing whale exit signals that XRP is not yet out of a fragile phase. Large holders have been trimming their positions steadily over the past month, adding weight to each downturn.

Notably, the market has processed nearly $5.9 billion in trading volume in the last 24 hours, showing that activity remains high. Even so, the recent selling streak raises questions about how long the current pressure will last.

Long‑Term Support Remains Intact

One area still holding firm is the long‑term support zone that marks the 2017 monthly candle closes and the highs from 2021. This band, which acted as tough resistance for years, has now served as support for almost twelve months.

Analyst ChartNerd described the range as nearly a full year of steady participation. The price has moved sideways along this zone, forming a wide base rather than a clean trend. The structure suggests the level still matters, even as momentum weakens on shorter timeframes.

Meanwhile, another view comes from Rose Premium Signals, which identified a support window between $2.10 and $2.00. The asset is now sitting close to this area while trading inside a descending channel.

If buyers show interest, the move could create a path toward targets around $2.87, $3.07, and $3.28, with extended levels set at $4.00, $4.60, and $5.30. The protection zone for this setup sits near $1.80.

The chart suggests a break above the channel could spark a push higher, though this depends on market strength returning.

Broader Conditions Show Ongoing Strain

Recent on‑chain readings indicate that nearly half of XRP’s circulating supply is now held at a loss. This reflects mounting pressure on wallets that bought near the top. XRP has also slipped into oversold conditions, which may attract short‑term traders, but the broader environment remains cautious.

The next move of XRP will likely hinge upon the holding of key support after heavy selling and weak technical signals.