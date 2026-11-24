Kalshi has suspended its operations in Utah after facing criminal charges from the state’s attorney general against the company and two of its top executives last month.

The charges accuse the popular prediction market platform of illegally promoting online gambling and allowing an undercover agent to place sports bets.

Gambling Crackdown Escalates

The suspension comes as a federal court has yet to rule on an emergency request by the US Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC) to block Utah from enforcing its actions against the company. Kalshi said the decision affects more than 177,000 users in the state. It even called it an “unfortunate outcome” for its customers, but vowed to continue fighting the case in court.

The company has stated that prediction market trading falls under the exclusive jurisdiction of the CFTC, a position backed by the regulator under President Donald Trump’s administration. Kalshi has been caught up in a legal battle over whether states can regulate prediction markets, with several challenging its operations.

Arizona is the only other state to have pursued criminal charges, though a federal judge later blocked the case.

Growing Storm

The latest troubles in Utah come just weeks after the prediction market platform ended its advisory relationship with Donald Trump Jr., whose venture capital firm, 1789 Capital, had increased its investment in rival Polymarket. Trump Jr. joined Kalshi as a strategic adviser in January 2025 and reportedly received an equity stake worth around $300,000. The decision to end the arrangement came after Kalshi raised concerns over 1789 Capital’s ties to Polymarket, and discussions reportedly began after the rival investment came to light in August.

Trump Jr. was also facing scrutiny internally, as some employees were concerned that his association with the company could invite unwanted attention from lawmakers, particularly as Democrats gained control of both chambers of Congress following the midterm elections. Kalshi, however, denied that politics played any role in the decision.

You may also like:

Earlier this month, the CFTC reportedly warned Kalshi that it could face charges over failing to properly notify the regulator about dozens of contracts it planned to introduce. The probe had been ongoing for months, although a settlement was still on the table. The platform downplayed the issue and called it procedural, which involved only a handful of contracts, some of which never went live.