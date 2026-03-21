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$160 Billion Flood Incoming? Morgan Stanley’s Bitcoin ETF Bet Could Ignite Markets

What would Morgan Stanley's involvement in Bitcoin mean for the market? Well, some are saying it's a massive bet.
George Georgiev

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International investment bank Morgan Stanley has taken yet another step toward launching its very own spot Bitcoin exchange-traded fund (ETF). The institution filed a second amendment for the proposed product, signaling its growing commitment to digital assets. It could also mark a shift in how major financial institutions participate in the crypto market.

Comments from Strategy’s CEO Phong Le indicate that the move could be indicative of $160 billion in capital flowing into the market – approximately three times the current size of BlackRock’s IBIT ETF.

From Distributor to Issuer

Morgan Stanley has historically served as a distribution channel for third-party Bitcoin ETFs, offering its clients access to products launched by other firms (such as BlackRock’s IBIT). The new filings, however, indicate a strategic shift toward becoming a direct issuer of crypto investment vehicles, starting with BTC.

This transition could provide for greater control over the product’s design, client exposure, fees, and more, while also positioning it a lot more competitively against other major asset managers who have entered the space.

It reflects a broader trend among traditional financial institutions, which seek a deeper involvement in digital asset markets rather than simply facilitating access to them.

Implications for the Bitcoin Market

Commenting on the most recent filing was Phong Le, CEO of Bitcoin-oriented Strategy (the world’s largest BTC corporate holder), who said that it represents a “massive Bitcoin bet.”

He outlined that Morgan Stanley currently manages roughly $8 trillion in wealth. The institution also recommends 0-4% bitcoin allocation.

He speculated that a modest 2% allocation would represent $160 billion of inflows, which is roughly three times the size of the current holdings behind BlackRock’s IBIT ETF.

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About the author

George Georgiev
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Georgi Georgiev is CryptoPotato's editor-in-chief and a seasoned writer with over 8 years of experience writing about blockchain and cryptocurrencies. Georgi's passion for Bitcoin and cryptocurrencies bloomed in late 2016 and he hasn't looked back since. Crypto’s technological and economic implications are what interest him most, and he has one eye turned to the market whenever he’s not sleeping.