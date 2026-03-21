$160 Billion Flood Incoming? Morgan Stanley’s Bitcoin ETF Bet Could Ignite Markets

What would Morgan Stanley's involvement in Bitcoin mean for the market? Well, some are saying it's a massive bet.

International investment bank Morgan Stanley has taken yet another step toward launching its very own spot Bitcoin exchange-traded fund (ETF). The institution filed a second amendment for the proposed product, signaling its growing commitment to digital assets. It could also mark a shift in how major financial institutions participate in the crypto market.

Comments from Strategy’s CEO Phong Le indicate that the move could be indicative of $160 billion in capital flowing into the market – approximately three times the current size of BlackRock’s IBIT ETF.

From Distributor to Issuer

Morgan Stanley has historically served as a distribution channel for third-party Bitcoin ETFs, offering its clients access to products launched by other firms (such as BlackRock’s IBIT). The new filings, however, indicate a strategic shift toward becoming a direct issuer of crypto investment vehicles, starting with BTC.

This transition could provide for greater control over the product’s design, client exposure, fees, and more, while also positioning it a lot more competitively against other major asset managers who have entered the space.

It reflects a broader trend among traditional financial institutions, which seek a deeper involvement in digital asset markets rather than simply facilitating access to them.

Implications for the Bitcoin Market

Commenting on the most recent filing was Phong Le, CEO of Bitcoin-oriented Strategy (the world’s largest BTC corporate holder), who said that it represents a “massive Bitcoin bet.”

He outlined that Morgan Stanley currently manages roughly $8 trillion in wealth. The institution also recommends 0-4% bitcoin allocation.

He speculated that a modest 2% allocation would represent $160 billion of inflows, which is roughly three times the size of the current holdings behind BlackRock’s IBIT ETF.

Morgan Stanley Wealth Management oversees about $8 trillion in AUM and recommends 0–4% bitcoin allocation. A 2% allocation would represent $160 billion, ~3X the size of IBIT. $MSBT: Monster Bitcoin. https://t.co/TNYLYRXPiz — Phong Le (@phongle) March 20, 2026