A dormant bitcoin whale address was reactivated earlier today, according to data from Arkham Intelligence, and has moved 5 BTC to the crypto exchange Kraken.

This was their third BTC transfer in the past few weeks after being silent for a decade, said the popular resource.

Arkham data shows that the wallet received the bitcoin stash during BTC’s first couple of months of existence, meaning that it had to be somewhere between January and March 2009, given the network’s launch on January 3 that year.

The whale made several transfers of their BTC stash between 2011 and 2014 to exchanges and other addresses, after which they stopped moving funds.

It’s worth noting that the value of their holdings has skyrocketed from under $500,000 in 2014 to approximately $80 million as of today’s prices.

The whale woke up three weeks ago, making three separate transactions for 10 BTC in total. According to Arkham’s portal, they still own 1,215 BTC (worth $77 million).

Arkham also pointed out another wallet, which recently reemerged after 15 years of “complete silence.” Their stash was also received during Bitcoin’s first months and was worth $16 million (250 BTC) at the time.

CryptoPotato reported in early August about another dormant wallet that was active during Satoshi Nakamoto’s days. It earned 250 BTC in May 2010 and transferred the stash to five new wallets last month.