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15 Years Ago, Hal Finney Explained Why Bitcoin Could Not Simply Be Replaced

A "new Bitcoin?" Hal Finney speculated on the premise more than 15 years ago.
George Georgiev
By George Georgiev

Fifteen years ago, one of Bitcoin’s earliest pioneers offered a warning that continues echoing through crypto markets.

Hal Finney argued that a monetary network cannot be rebooted without damaging the credibility of everything that follows.

The Debate Over a New Bitcoin

On May 30, 2011, Hal Finney and Jon Tobey entered a debate called “Early speculators’ reward.”

Basically, it was a discussion on Bitcointalk, where the OP raised a question that has followed Bitcoin since its very first days – was it fair that early adopters mined or acquired coins before most people knew the network existed?

Some participants argued that this early distribution amounted to a significant advantage – so large that the protocol itself should be relaunched. Finney rejected the premise with a response that was not just technical, but also rooted in economic logic.

“Any successful replacement of the Bitcoin block chain will forever undermine the credibility of any successor. […] How is an investor to know that it won’t happen again?”

The Problem of Credibility

Finney’s point seems simple now: if Bitcoin could be discarded because early users benefited, then any future replacement would inherit the same vulnerability, because there would be a new group of early adopters, a later group of users who resent them, and so forth – a vicious circle.

His argument also anticipated what later became a core principle of Bitcoin: monetary networks depend not only on code but also on confidence, continuity, and credible resistance to arbitrary change.

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In simple words, Bitcoin’s staying power relies on itself – the Bitcoin staying power. The protocol has become so resistant to unnecessary change that it has brought forward a level of predictability that alternative economic systems cannot yet fathom.

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About the author

George Georgiev
George Georgiev
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Georgi Georgiev is CryptoPotato's editor-in-chief and a seasoned writer with over 8 years of experience writing about blockchain and cryptocurrencies. Georgi's passion for Bitcoin and cryptocurrencies bloomed in late 2016 and he hasn't looked back since. Crypto’s technological and economic implications are what interest him most, and he has one eye turned to the market whenever he’s not sleeping.