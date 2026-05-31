15 Years Ago, Hal Finney Explained Why Bitcoin Could Not Simply Be Replaced
Fifteen years ago, one of Bitcoin’s earliest pioneers offered a warning that continues echoing through crypto markets.
Hal Finney argued that a monetary network cannot be rebooted without damaging the credibility of everything that follows.
The Debate Over a New Bitcoin
On May 30, 2011, Hal Finney and Jon Tobey entered a debate called “Early speculators’ reward.”
Basically, it was a discussion on Bitcointalk, where the OP raised a question that has followed Bitcoin since its very first days – was it fair that early adopters mined or acquired coins before most people knew the network existed?
Some participants argued that this early distribution amounted to a significant advantage – so large that the protocol itself should be relaunched. Finney rejected the premise with a response that was not just technical, but also rooted in economic logic.
“Any successful replacement of the Bitcoin block chain will forever undermine the credibility of any successor. […] How is an investor to know that it won’t happen again?”
The Problem of Credibility
Finney’s point seems simple now: if Bitcoin could be discarded because early users benefited, then any future replacement would inherit the same vulnerability, because there would be a new group of early adopters, a later group of users who resent them, and so forth – a vicious circle.
His argument also anticipated what later became a core principle of Bitcoin: monetary networks depend not only on code but also on confidence, continuity, and credible resistance to arbitrary change.
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In simple words, Bitcoin’s staying power relies on itself – the Bitcoin staying power. The protocol has become so resistant to unnecessary change that it has brought forward a level of predictability that alternative economic systems cannot yet fathom.
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