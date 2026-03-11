$100M Gold Profit: Antalpha Moves Funds After Massive Tether Gold Bet

Whether Antalpha plans a full exit or simply a partial realization remains to be seen, but the latest transfer suggests the firm is beginning to actively manage its highly profitable gold position.

Is gold’s top in? Well, Antalpha – a leading fintech company, which made a massive bet on the asset, seems to lean in this direction.

The company appears to be locking in profits after its bet on tokenized gold – more specifically, Tether Gold (XAUt). The firm purchased a whopping $241 million worth of XAUt, representing an astonishing 1.8 tonnes of physical gold, at an average price of $3,693 per ounce.

With gold prices skyrocketing over the past months, the position is now sitting on over $100 million in unrealized profit.

On-chain activity documented by Arkham suggests that the company may be starting to move part of that position. Just recently, $15 million worth of XAUt was transferred from associated wallets to crypto custody platform Cobo, which raises questions if they are preparing to offload.

Massive Bet on Tokenized Gold

To those unaware, Tether Gold (XAUt) is a blockchain-based token that’s backed by physical gold. The latter is stored in a Swiss vault, and each token represents one troy ounce of gold.

As CryptoPotato reported earlier this month, tokenized gold is one of the hottest market segments and one that institutions have been getting increasingly involved in.

For reference, XAUt’s total market capitalization increased from around $800 million in August 2025 to almost $3 billion today.

Antalpha’s $241 million purchase stands out as one of the largest recent allocations in the asset class. It’s worth noting that at the time of their buy, gold prices were already trending higher amid central bank demand, macro uncertainty, and continued investor interest in hedge assets. The rally has since turned the position into an incredibly profitable trade.

But is Antalpha Taking Profits?

The $15 million transfer to Cobo could be a signal that the company will be realizing profits, but it does not necessarily confirm an immediate sale.

Custody platforms are commonly used to rebalance portfolios, execute OTC trades, or collateralize positions.

Still, the move comes at a time when gold prices are near to historically high prices, which makes it a very logical moment for large holders to start securing profits.