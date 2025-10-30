100,000,000 ADA Dumped by Cardano Whales in 72 Hours: What’s Going On?

Whales sold 100M ADA in 72 hours, pushing Cardano’s price down to $0.64. Key support sits at $0.55 as market momentum remains weak.

Cardano (ADA) faced strong selling pressure this week after large holders moved a large amount of tokens. Around 100 million ADA were sold in just 72 hours.

Meanwhile, this has raised new concerns among investors about the short-term direction of the asset. The sell-off also lines up with a price drop from $0.88 to $0.64.

Whales Exit Positions Within Days

Data shows that wallets holding between 100 million and 1 billion ADA trimmed their balances over a three-day period, which could be one of the reasons behind the asset’s price slip during this period.

100 million Cardano $ADA sold by whales in 72 hours! pic.twitter.com/2VXsZnx90m — Ali (@ali_charts) October 29, 2025

Notably, the timing of the sales suggests a direct link between whale behavior and market movement. Since mid-October, the size of whale holdings has remained flat, which shows there hasn’t been much new buying activity from such accounts. This could mean that major players are staying cautious as market uncertainty persists.

What Comes Next for ADA?

In a recent video update, Martinez stated that Cardano “may still see one more leg down” before any meaningful recovery. He pointed to the $0.55 level as a key area of interest, where increased buying activity could lead to a price rebound. He also mentioned a potential upward move toward $0.74 if a bounce occurs from that support zone.

Moreover, as CryptoPotato reported, Martinez pointed to a possible long-term move toward $1.70 but noted it would likely need much stronger momentum to play out.

Price Levels and Trading Indicators

At the time of writing, ADA is trading at $0.64. It’s down slightly over the last 24 hours, but still up 1% across the past week. The $0.64 mark is being watched as a short-term support level.

Momentum remains weak as the Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 40. That’s below the midpoint of 50, showing low demand. However, it hasn’t yet reached the oversold zone, which starts at 30.

Another key signal, the MACD, has shown a small bullish crossover. The MACD line recently crossed above the signal line. While this is often seen as a sign of changing momentum, the move is still weak and hasn’t confirmed a trend shift yet.

Institutional Flows and ETF Listing

This week, Cardano recorded $300,000 in outflows from crypto investment funds, based on CoinShares data. That follows $3.7 million in inflows the week before. The drop suggests that investor interest has cooled for now.

On a different note, ADA was recently included in the REX-Osprey Top 10 Crypto Index ETF, according to market commentator Mintern. This development could bring added visibility to Cardano among investors tracking regulated products.