Speaking at the largest annual Bitcoin conference, this time held in Las Vegas, the Vice President of the United States addressed the entire cryptocurrency community in what was undoubtedly a pro-crypto speech.

JD Vance outlined that he is bullish on technology, equating the cryptocurrency industry to “genuine, ground-up innovation that is already improving the well-being of tens of thousands of people.”

He also outlined that he believes 100 million people will own Bitcoin “before not too long.”

Speaking on the broader industry, he said that:

Crypto is a hedge against bad policy at Washington, regardless of which party is ahead, against skyrocketing inflation, which has eroded people’s savings, hedge against the private sector that’s willing to discriminate against consumers on the basis of their basic belives, including their politics.

Going forward, Vance also touched on ending the controversial operation Chokepoint 2.0, while also vowing that the Trump administration wii never “try to handicap” the crypto community.

We reject weaponized regulators. We fired Gary Gensler – and we’re going to fire everyone like him. We know their type, and we know the game they play: under the pretense of consumer protection, they attacked every single effort to democratize our financial markets.