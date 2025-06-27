Bakkt Holdings has filed a shelf registration with the US Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) to raise up to $1 billion through a variety of securities offerings while considering Bitcoin purchases for its corporate treasury.

The digital asset platform, backed by Intercontinental Exchange, outlined in its Form S-3 filing that it could issue common and preferred stock, debt instruments, warrants, or bundled securities depending on market conditions.

Bakkt’s Bitcoin Treasury Strategy

While Bakkt has yet to acquire Bitcoin, the filing aligns with a recent update to its investment policy, allowing the firm to allocate capital toward BTC and other digital assets under its broader treasury strategy.

The company stated the timing and scale of any potential crypto purchases would be influenced by several factors, such as capital market receptivity, operational performance, and strategic factors. The filing also acknowledges Bakkt’s history of operating losses and limited track record, and notes that it has identified factors that cast doubt on its ability to continue as a going concern, making the flexibility to tap into capital markets critical for the firm’s operational plans.

The $1 billion shelf registration would allow Bakkt to access funds swiftly if market conditions turn favorable, and provide optionality for the company amid its ongoing efforts to stabilize its financial footing while seeking opportunities in digital assets.

Bakkt On Crypto IPO Wave

The latest effort to secure capital and explore Bitcoin purchases comes as momentum builds in the crypto sector, which is evidenced by new IPO activity from firms like Circle and eToro, along with Gemini’s recent filing.

The NYSE-listed firm said that these milestones are “fostering a new kind of public participation in technology that’s reshaping the future of finance.” It went on to add,

“At Bakkt, we know what it means to run a public company in this space. These developments bring validation, visibility, and maturity to the market – but they also raise the bar for resilience, compliance, and transparency. That magnifies the importance of infrastructure.”