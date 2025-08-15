There is a significant derivatives market shift on Binance as Bitcoin fell from $124K to below $118K.

The exchange’s open interest (OI) plunged by 5% within hours, which means that many traders rapidly exited positions or closed leverage in reaction to the sudden price drop.

Local Bottom

Such a behavior reflects a swift change in sentiment, from aggressive bullishness near recent highs to a more defensive, risk-off stance. At the same time, cumulative net taker volume dropped sharply by $1.89 billion, a move that is often tied to aggressive selling or the unwinding of late long positions.

Historically, such steep declines have frequently aligned with local price bottoms on shorter timeframes, which suggests that selling pressure may be approaching exhaustion. However, in this instance, the sharp reversal points to capitulation by traders who had entered long positions just before the recent peak.

According to CryptoQuant, traders who entered late long positions and are now underwater are exiting rapidly. This wave of closures is driving down both open interest and net taker volume.

Liquidation metrics add further context. The Net Liquidations 8-hour change, for example, surged to $130 million – primarily from forced closures of overleveraged longs – indicating a classic long squeeze. As prices fell, these liquidations triggered a cascade of sell orders and amplified downward momentum.

Complementing this view is the compression in Binance’s funding rate to 0.006%, which reflects a waning demand to hold long positions and diminished bullish conviction among derivatives traders.

A sharp open interest decline, collapsing net taker volume, heavy long liquidations, and falling funding rates collectively point to a textbook long squeeze, quickly flushing bullish traders from positions as cascading liquidations accelerate the market’s downward momentum.

Beyond the derivatives market, structural signals are also turning cautious.

Structure Turns Bearish

Swissblock noted that Bitcoin failed to sustain its upward momentum after briefly reaching a new all-time high of $124.5K. While overall momentum indicators remain positive, the crash has transformed the market structure from bullish to bearish. This shift indicates that, despite underlying strength, sellers are exerting pressure and creating a less favorable environment for extended rallies.

Without a clear “alignment” between momentum and market structure, any rebound attempts could lack the necessary follow-through to hold gains, which makes them vulnerable to quick reversals. In short, the market’s underlying strength is being offset by structural weakness. This raises the risk that near-term upward moves may prove temporary.