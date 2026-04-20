$1.4B Flows Into Crypto Funds in Biggest Weekly Total Since Early Year

Investment products linked to digital assets recorded $1.4 billion in inflows, the largest weekly amount since January and the third straight week of positive movement. CoinShares explained that the trend is likely due to stronger risk appetite during US-Iran ceasefire extension talks and Bitcoin’s rise above $76,000 mid-week, its highest level since the February crash.

March CPI reached 3.3% year-on-year, but markets focused on core CPI at 2.6%, which suggested that inflation remains limited and driven by supply-side factors.

Ceasefire Optimism and BTC Breakout

According to the latest report by CoinShares’ Digital Asset Fund Flows Weekly Report, Bitcoin attracted $1,116 million over the past week, which pushed its year-to-date total to $3.1 billion. The asset manager said that Bitcoin’s rally was a “meaningful technical development” after nearly two months of sideways price action. Products betting against Bitcoin saw a small $1.4 million inflow, which indicated that there was some remaining but limited demand for downside protection.

Ethereum brought in $328 million during the same period – its strongest weekly result since January. The latest inflows lifted its yearly total to $197 million. Among altcoins, Chainlink added $5.3 million, and Sui secured $2.2 million, while multi-asset offerings gained $2.6 million.

On the other hand, XRP and Solana saw capital leave, with declines of $56 million and $2.3 million, respectively.

By region, the United States led activity with $1.5 billion last week. Germany also posted $28 million in additions, followed by Canada with $8.3 million, and Sweden with $3.1 million. Hong Kong also raked in $3 million in inflows, whereas Switzerland bucked the positive trend with $138 million in outflows.

Market Fragility

As the narrative of de-escalation in Iran shifted abruptly over the weekend, Bitcoin temporarily fell below $74,000 before modestly recovering on Monday. According to QCP Capital, markets are struggling to anchor on a clear direction, and price action is reacting to headlines rather than structural changes. Volatility remains low despite the decline, which means that expectations are tilting toward episodic disruptions. For now, QCP’s base case points to range-bound movement for the crypto asset, with no decisive breakout expected.

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“In effect, markets are beginning to price duration rather than intensity, pointing to a conflict that may be more protracted than initially assumed, but still contained within current bounds.”