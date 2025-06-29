On-chain activity tied to AI has jumped by 86% since the beginning of 2025, and now records about 4.5 million daily unique active wallets.

This increase has pushed AI’s market share up to 19%, almost matching gaming’s 20% dominance. It marks a notable transformation from the start of the year, when AI accounted for only 9% of market activity within the sector.

The momentum in media coverage and funding rounds remains strong.

Investors Bet Big on AI Agents

According to the latest report by DappRadar, AI agent projects have secured $1.39 billion in funding so far in 2025. This figure represents a 9.4% increase from the previous year. Such a surge reflects rising investor confidence that autonomous, on-chain agents are evolving from experimental concepts to a foundational element of Web3.

Although this figure still lags behind the capital raised by centralized AI firms like OpenAI and Anthropic, the funding momentum places AI agents ahead of or on par with major Web3 sectors such as blockchain gaming.

DappRadar said that if this pace continues, “2025 could be the first year AI agents attract more capital than any other Web3 vertical.” The report added:

“The rise of AI agents signals a deeper shift in how we interact with decentralized systems. From DeFi traders and social companions to game-native assistants, agents are quickly becoming more than experimental bots, they’re evolving into infrastructure.”

Meanwhile, the AI agent tokens have also shown impressive market traction. Data suggests that its current total valuation has reached $5.9 billion, which accounts for 0.18% of the overall crypto ecosystem.

Trading volume is not far behind, exceeding $1.4 billion in the last 24 hours, which is a clear sign of rising activity and interest in AI agent-based tokens.

Global AI Dapp Usage Patterns

Between January and June 2025, AI dapp usage has been most prominent in Europe and has contributed more than 26% of total sessions. Asia follows with 21.9%, and North America accounts for 15.8%. South America makes up just 2.5% but is showing early signs of growth.

Interestingly, 33% of user sessions fall into an “Other” category, which includes traffic from anonymous sources, VPN users, and less commonly tracked regions. This essentially indicates that AI dapp adoption is spreading across diverse and often unclassified parts of the world.