Dark Mode
© Copyright CryptoPotato

$1.28 Billion Worth of Bitcoin (BTC): Strategy Announces Most Recent Purchase

Michael Saylor's Strategy has bought a whopping amount of BTC in its latest move.
George Georgiev

Share:

Share:

Strategy, the world’s largest corporate Bitcoin holder, has announced a massive purchase worth $1.28 billion.

The firm bought a total of 17,994 BTC at an average price of $70,946 per unit. This may explain last week’s surge in prices.

With this, Strategy now holds a whopping 738,731 BTC, which it acquired for approximately $56 billion at an average price of $75,862 per bitcoin.

The industry remains torn on the firm’s approach, with some analysts and observers criticizing the plan to leverage company shares to buy Bitcoin exclusively. That said, at the time of this writing, Strategy sits on an unrealized loss of about $6 billion, as BTC prices went through serious volatility today.

SPECIAL OFFER (Exclusive)
Binance Free $600 (CryptoPotato Exclusive): Use this link to register a new account and receive $600 exclusive welcome offer on Binance (full details).

LIMITED OFFER for CryptoPotato readers at Bybit: Use this link to register and open a $500 FREE position on any coin!

Tags:
MicroStrategy
News Icon

About the author

George Georgiev
Contact:

Georgi Georgiev is CryptoPotato's editor-in-chief and a seasoned writer with over 8 years of experience writing about blockchain and cryptocurrencies. Georgi's passion for Bitcoin and cryptocurrencies bloomed in late 2016 and he hasn't looked back since. Crypto’s technological and economic implications are what interest him most, and he has one eye turned to the market whenever he’s not sleeping.