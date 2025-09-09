Cardano (ADA) climbed above $0.89 on Monday after gaining 4%, bringing its monthly rise to 12%.

The rally followed analyst Ali Martinez’s observation that ADA had to clear the $0.84 mark to confirm a bullish breakout, a milestone the crypto asset has now achieved.

Traders Eyeing Explosive Gains

Despite experiencing turbulence last week, Cardano (ADA) appears to be building its momentum. Martinez even noted that ADA appears to be breaking out further. In fact, the next target is set at $0.92, which has fueled optimism among traders watching for continued upside.

Another popular crypto analyst, Lark Davis, also pointed out in his latest tweet that ADA has just broken out of a bull pennant, a pattern that often indicates further price surge. He noted that the last time ADA displayed this setup, it went on to rally 44% within a few weeks, as seen in the chart.

With ADA now pushing higher again, market watchers anticipate whether history will rhyme with another strong breakout or if the market could deliver a false move this time.

ADA’s Bull Market Far From Over

Prominent crypto analyst Osemka explained that ADA has returned to a key diagonal resistance level, one he describes as the barrier that “releases the bull out of its cage.” He said that this setup could be a clue for the broader altcoin cycle, despite growing calls for him to abandon his 2026 cycle-end scenario.

According to Osemka, the market has already spent 50% more time accumulating compared to the previous cycle, which makes the idea of wrapping up the bull run in just three months highly unlikely. He, instead, argues that historical fractals, even without factoring in this extended accumulation, point toward a timeline stretching into June or July 2026.

For Osemka, every passing day or week without the type of violent expansion seen in earlier cycles adds weight to the view that the current bull market is far from over and will not end in 2025.